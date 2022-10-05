North America sweats through warmest September on record

SALT LAKE CITY – September will be remembered for being rather toasty and dry for much of the West as high pressure remained anchored for much of the month, but warmth spread throughout the continent.

North America ranked as its warmest September on record, according to NOAA, besting the previous record set in 2019 by 0.54F.

Overall, the planet tied for its 5th-warmest September on record, whose data reaches back to 1880. September 2022 marked the 46th-consecutive September and the 453rd-consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average, NOAA says.

Breaking it down locally, dozens of cities in the US set all-time monthly heat records in September.

Those on the list included: Salt Lake City, Reno in Nevada, Portland and Salem in Oregon, Stockton in California and Glasgow in Montana, according to FOX Weather senior data specialist Shane Brown. In all, 56 cities experienced or tied their warmest September on record.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

There were 291 other cities that felt one of their 10 warmest Septembers, including Sacramento (second), Los Angeles (LAX/second), Seattle (third), Miami (third), Las Vegas (third), Denver (third), San Diego (fifth), Phoenix (sixth), San Francisco (eighth) and Orlando (eighth).

On the other hand, it was a relatively cool September in portions of the East, though only one city rated their coldest September on record: Pulaski, Tennessee.

However, 78 other cities had one of their 10 coolest Septembers, including Gatlinburg in Tennessee (fifth), Alderson in West Virginia (sixth), Brimson in Minnesota (seventh), Midland in Michigan (eighth) and Corning in New York (10th).

Who got soaked in September?

Brown found 127 cities had one of their 10 wettest Septembers on record, of which nine cities set all-time records.

That includes Orlando, Sanford and Daytona Beach in Florida, fueled in part by the path of Hurricane Ian, which caused extensive flooding across Central Florida.

Erie in Pennsylvania (fifth), Binghamton in New York (fifth), Redding in California (eighth), Vero Beach in Florida (ninth), Sarasota in Florida (ninth), San Diego (10th) and Key West in Florida (10th) were some other notable cities ranking among their top-10 wettest.

Rain, rain went away…

A few areas in the Desert Southwest were among 21 cities that tied or set their driest September on record, including Yuma in Arizona and Bakersfield in California. But over in the Upper Midwest, Minneapolis also set the mark for its driest September.

Other cities whose September ranked among their 10 driest were Dubuque in Iowa (third), Austin in Texas (fifth), Houston (sixth), Wichita Falls in Texas (eighth) and Seattle (eighth).

The 30-day forecast for October issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center suggests several areas in the West and Midwest will have a toasty October while the mid-Atlantic will lean on the chillier side.