Northeast, mid-Atlantic the only areas forecast to have cooler-than-average October

Americans living in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic who might be wishing for cooler weather with spooky season now underway are expected to get their wish granted by Mother Nature, according to the latest temperature outlook for October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center released its updated forecast for the second month of meteorological fall last Friday, and the only below-average temperatures included in the prediction are found along the Interstate 95 corridor from southern New England to parts of North Carolina.

According to NOAA, the coldest temperatures relative to October averages will likely be centered over New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and northern and eastern Virginia. This includes cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Richmond, Virginia.

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation is predicted to have near- or above-average temperatures in October, with the highest likelihood of a warmer-than-average month extending from interior portions of the West into the northern Rockies, much of the Plains and portions of the Mississippi Valley.

While not as far above average, temperatures are still expected to be relatively warm by October standards across all areas along and west of the Mississippi River.

It's important to note that this is an outlook for the entire month of October. An upper-level area of high pressure or a cold front can provide a period of warmer or cooler weather, respectively, that bucks the overall monthly trend.

October precipitation outlook

Along with the cooler-than-average temperatures in the mid-Atlantic, NOAA also expects that region to be much wetter than average in October, particularly from far southern New Jersey to the Delmarva Peninsula, southern Maryland, Virginia and central and eastern North Carolina.

The predicted rainy month means there will be more clouds than usual, which, in turn, helps keep temperatures lower and likely played a role in the below-average temperature forecast for the mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the nation's midsection is forecast to have a dry October, while near-average amounts of precipitation are expected along the West Coast.

The Rockies are predicted to see more precipitation than average this month, which might mean some early-season snowfalls are ahead in the high country where temperatures are typically colder than in the valleys. However, with the expected warmer-than-average temperatures in the region, any snow will likely be confined to the highest elevations.