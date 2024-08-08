Debby-ravaged Florida Panhandle faces first Excessive Heat Warning of 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Residents in parts of Florida that were ravaged by then-Hurricane Debby earlier this week are facing a new danger days after the deadly storm moved out of the region – excessive heat.

TRACKING DEBBY: FORECAST CONE, PATH, LIVE CONDITIONS, RAINFALL TOTALS AND MORE

Heat alerts are in effect across the South from the Gulf Coast to Florida due to the extreme heat and high humidity, making life miserable for those struggling to recover in the wake of Debby.

This includes communities such as Tallahassee, Apalachicola, Perry and Cross City.

Valdosta in Georgia, which also felt the effects of Debby, is among the communities under the Excessive Heat Warning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee said this is the first time this year that it has issued Excessive Heat Warnings, which are in effect along and south of the Florida state line along the Panhandle, putting those who remain without power or a place to stay after Debby at risk of experiencing health issues like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

On Thursday, the forecast high temperature in Tallahassee is expected to get to around 95 degrees, but the feels-like temperature will soar to 105 degrees.

The heat is also expected to be brutal in Cedar Key, Florida, which has a forecast high temperature of 89 degrees and a feels-like temperature of 104.

The forecast high temperature in Valdosta, Georgia, on Thursday is 98 degrees, but it will likely feel like 108 degrees.