The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical activity fires up in Atlantic; South faces flood threat

4 tropical disturbances being monitored in Atlantic

Tropical activity in the Atlantic has fired up with forecasters now keeping their eyes on four areas of disturbed weather that could continue to develop.

The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean while another area spins across the Caribbean on a path that could eventually bring it over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and then the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The Big Easy in for some big rain

Cities along the Interstate 10 corridor in the South, like New Orleans, continue to be in the bull's-eye for heavy precipitation and flash flooding as a stalled frontal boundary triggers rounds of torrential rainfall.

Flooding was reported from Florida to Texas on Wednesday, with more than 5 million people included in Flood Watches.

That threat continues on Thursday as New Orleans faces a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has more on the situation in the video below.

Watch: ISS astronaut captures video of meteor slicing through atmosphere

A U.S. astronaut aboard the International Space Station recently captured an incredible video of a meteor exploding through the Earth ’s atmosphere high above North Africa .

Astronaut Matthew Dominick said he shared the video to some friends who said it appeared to be a bolide.

A bolide, according to NASA ’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), is an astronomical term that’s used for "exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area."

