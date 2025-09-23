Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Invests 93L, 94L designated in Atlantic as Gabrielle eyes the Azores

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Gabrielle remains monstrous Category 4 storm as development odds grow for 2 other tropical disturbances

Hurricane Gabrielle is continuing to barrel across the central subtropical Atlantic as a monster Category 4 hurricane, and officials are asking residents of the Azores – an archipelago some 850 miles off the coast of Portugal – to monitor the storm's progress.

Hurricane Gabrielle isn't the only threat in the Atlantic, however. There are two other tropical disturbances, dubbed Invest 93L and Invest 94L, that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development right behind Gabrielle.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Millions from Plains to western North Carolina brace for flooding rain as September soaker arrives

Flood Watches have been posted for millions of people from Kansas to Arkansas as a potent storm system brings repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms to communities from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic this week.

The rain is desperately needed, however, as areas east of the Mississippi River are experiencing some of the driest starts to September in years. And while some drought relief is expected, flash flooding threats are possible.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms threaten 9 states across South with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up from the southern Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

The highest threat is centered from eastern Oklahoma into the Ozarks of Arkansas, where supercells packing damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Residents recall Hurricane Helene's catastrophic landfall along Florida's Big Bend nearly 1 year ago

On Monday, FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray spoke with residents of Steinhatchee, Florida, who recalled the intense moments that Hurricane Helene roared ashore nearly one year ago on the night of Sept. 26, 2024, as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

