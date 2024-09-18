The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Here's where Atlantic's next storm may be lurking

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New tropical disturbance threat looms in Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico

As tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean quiets down again, attention is shifting back to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, where there are increasing signs of atmospheric conditions favorable for the development of possibly the next named storm sometime next week.

The National Hurricane Center is now officially monitoring the area for tropical development, giving low odds of development for now within the next seven days. Further development may loom beyond seven days, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Risk of severe weather targets Midwest

Thunderstorms capable of severe wind gusts and isolated large hail are possible Wednesday across parts of the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota southward in the mid-Missouri Valley. A marginal severe threat will also be possible in parts of the central and southern Plains.

Watch: Daredevil boater records historic storm lashing North Carolina coast

A powerful storm system swept through coastal North Carolina on Monday, bringing with it torrential downpours and strong winds .

According to the National Weather Service, the historic weather event resulted in an astonishing 18 inches of rainfall accumulating in just 12 hours across Carolina Beach, Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes. The extreme precipitation , a once-in-a-thousand-year event, led to widespread and damaging flooding .

Eitan Feldstein, who was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay, captured the storm's intensity on video. Due to the severe weather conditions, his boat was forced to seek shelter in Carolina Beach.

"We just happened to get caught in this, unfortunately," Feldstein said. "The storm was much stronger than we expected."

Did you see it?

Skywatchers across the U.S. were treated to a multifaceted celestial event Tuesday evening when a partial lunar eclipse and a full Supermoon were visible in the night sky.

The Moon not only appeared brighter but also larger as it approached perigee, the closest point to Earth. At its closest approach in October, the Moon will be more than 222,000 miles from the planet.

Because Earth passed between the Sun and the Moon, a temporary shadow was cast on our natural satellite, but the event was not as breathtaking as the total solar eclipse millions witnessed earlier in the year .

