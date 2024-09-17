Search
Extreme Weather
Video: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, sending lava flowing through national park

The eruption happened in a remote, closed area of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Watch: USGS flies around Kīlauea volcano eruption on Monday

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – After a recent eruption in the East Rift Zone of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, the U.S. Geological Survey has issued an alert.

According to the USGS, the eruption began Sunday and increased between 4 and 5 a.m. local time Tuesday. 

An Orange/Watch alert is in effect, signifying that the volcano is currently erupting, but poses limited hazards.

Sunday's eruption happened in a remote, closed area of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. A fissure measuring 1,600 feet opened up near the Nāpau Crater. Two pools of lava totaling about 4 acres were seen along the fissure Sunday, according to the USGS. 

HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERED DESTRUCTIVE 2018 KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTION, STUDY SUGGESTS

Eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, as pictured on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the USGS went out to survey the eruption from the sky. Video shows smoke coming from an area of burned trees and freshly erupted lava.

There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure at this time, USGS officials said. 

According to the USGS, Kilauea has been in two periods of unrest since July, with hundreds of earthquakes occurring each day in the upper East Rift Zone. 

