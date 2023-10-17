The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Summer temps return to West

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

West feels like summer while East rides temperature roller coaster

It will feel like anything but fall in the western U.S. for the rest of the week. In the East, however, temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit. A large dip in the jet stream over the eastern third of the country will keep people in places such as the Midwest and Northeast guessing. The rest of the country will be dealing with summerlike temperatures that run nearly 20 degrees above average in some places.

Temperature departures from average across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Pacific and Atlantic storms being tracked

Both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans have tropical systems that forecasters are closely watching.

Tropical Storm Norma formed in the Eastern Pacific on Tuesday and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane. It could combine with another disturbance in the Pacific to bring badly needed rain to parts of the U.S.

In the Atlantic, Invest 94L is being tracked. It is expected to develop into the next tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days.

The stats for Tropical Storm Norma.

(FOX Weather)



Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend

One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks this weekend as Earth passes through the dust cloud left by Halley’s Comet. The Orionids are known for their speed and brightness, according to NASA. The peak activity happens on Oct. 21 this year.

