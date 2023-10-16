The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics remain active into fall as chances for development increase

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: High chance for development in Atlantic as Southwest's next rainmaker is brewing in Eastern Pacific

It may be mid-October, but there is still plenty to watch in the tropics.

Invest 94L currently has a high chance of forming in the Atlantic over the next week. The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression is expected to form in the next few days as the area of showers and thunderstorms becomes more organized.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins.

(FOX Weather)



In the Eastern Pacific, forecasters are watching Invest 90E and an area off the coast of southern Mexico and Central America.

Invest 90E, located a few hundred miles offshore of the southwestern coast of Mexico, could soon form into a tropical depression. As the system continues to strengthen, it will be named Norma and is expected to track near Cabo San Lucas, then eventually move into northern Mexico and bring moisture to the Southwest and Texas.

Current chance of development for Invest 90E in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



The other area the NHC is watching is a low-pressure system expected to form south of the Guatemala coast over the next few days. The system is expected to form into a tropical depression over the weekend as the system meanders over the far eastern Pacific basin.

Fall has fallen

A fall chill has resulted in more than 200 million Americans feeling below-average temperatures, with a good portion of the South and Southeast feeling the coolest air since spring.

The FOX Forecast Center says morning low temperatures will dip into the 40s from the Plains to the East Coast through midweek.

The high temperatures for Tuesday across the eastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



