The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Icy commute possible in Northeast

It's Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Northeast faces icy morning commute

A fast-moving clipper system is making for a slippery morning commute across the interior Northeast on Thursday. Rain, snow and ice are all possible through the afternoon, mainly across upstate New York and interior New England. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast and New England.

(FOX Weather)



Another day of super fog possible in Louisiana

Dense fog is expected to mix with thick wildfire smoke Thursday morning in the New Orleans area. The result is super fog, which can reduce visibilities to near zero. Parts of Interstate 10 had to be closed Wednesday morning because of the murky weather. Super fog was blamed for a deadly pileup in Louisiana in October.

Fog alerts are in effect for parts of the South.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A whole lotta shakin’ was going on in Texas on Wednesday morning. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled western parts of the state, and it was caught on camera.

