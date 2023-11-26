The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snowstorm eyes Great Lakes as Kona Low threatens Hawaii

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Multiday lake-effect snowstorm kicks off Monday in eastern Great Lakes

Lake-Effect Snow Warnings have been issued along the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario in northeastern Ohio, New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania as the region braces for the first significant multiday lake-effect snowstorm of the season that will kick into high gear starting Monday. Areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse in New York could receive more than a foot of snow through Wednesday. Farther west, between 6 and 12 inches is expected near and northeast of Cleveland.

The winter weather comes on the heels of a powerful storm that brought several inches of snow from the Plains to the Midwest and slowed travel over the Thanksgiving weekend, leaving at least three people dead in Nebraska.

Forecast snow totals through Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Kona Low to bring flooding rain to Hawai

A storm system called a Kona Low is forecast to develop near Hawaii this week, fueling a threat of flooding rain and thunderstorms over the islands. Heavy rain is expected to begin Tuesday on Kauai and Oahu before spreading across the rest of the island chain from late Tuesday through the end of the week.

When a Kona Low forms near or west of the Hawaiian Islands, the counterclockwise flow around it results in southwesterly winds over much of the state. That brings moisture-rich air over the so-called kona side – the leeward or dry side – of the islands rather than the typical fair-weather trade winds that blow from the northeast.

Rainfall forecast through Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Death toll rises in massive Alaska landslide

The death toll from a landslide that buried homes and a highway outside of Wrangell, Alaska, last week has risen to four after officials said crews recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from the debris on Saturday. Officials said that a scent detection team remains on standby and will resume searching for the two missing victims if new information or evidence leads to a specific search area.

Watch this

Rescue crews faced extreme weather in Eastern Europe over the weekend as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions, reducing visibility to near zero across parts of Romania and Ukraine. Video and photos from Romanian emergency officials (IGSU) show firefighters working to clear trees from completely snow -covered roads in the dangerous winter weather.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

