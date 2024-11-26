The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potent coast-to-coast storm disrupts Thanksgiving travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Coast-to-coast winter storm packing heavy snow to cause chaos for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Millions of Americans across the U.S. have started to pack the roads and airports ahead of Thanksgiving , but a powerful storm moving from coast to coast could snarl travel before the holiday and as people begin their journeys home after celebrating with family and friends.

The first half of the week includes storms dumping rain and mountain snow in the West , while the eastern half of the country deals with rain, freezing rain and snow.

If that wasn’t enough to dampen the holiday spirit, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking another winter storm that could significantly impact travel in the Northeast as millions of people prepare to head home.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the West.

(FOX Weather)



2024 Atlantic hurricane season drawing to a close as among costliest on record

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was marked by an unusual pattern of storm development, but despite the damage, season activity was below what forecasters believed would occur.

Between June 1 and the end of November, 18 named storms formed across the basin, 11 of which became hurricanes, and five strengthened into major cyclones. Eight hurricanes made landfall, five of which struck the U.S.

Initial damage estimates put losses at around $200 billion, making 2024 the second-costliest season on record, despite the season falling short of preseason expectations.

Storm Bert leaves at least 4 dead in the UK amid flooding, heavy rain and strong winds

Potentially more flooding is on the way in the United Kingdom after Storm Bert caused major travel delays on Monday. According to the FOX Forecast Center, a small and quick-moving storm will bring more rain back into England and Wales from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

That's after Storm Bert brought wind, floods, ice and snow over the weekend. According to reports, at least four deaths are being attributed to the storm.

Watch: Storm Bert makes for bumpy flight over London

Storm Bert made for a bumpy ride as National Police Air Service (NPAS) pilots flew over London. Footage from NPAS London shows the conditions in the air on Sunday night.

"For those who asked us what it is like flying in this wind," the caption read.

Bert brought winds of up to 75 mph and rainfall accumulations of up to 130 mm over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

