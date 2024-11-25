Golden eagle killed in first recorded wind turbine incident in Scotland

GALLOWAY, Scotland – A golden eagle in Scotland has been killed by a wind turbine, the first recorded incident of its kind in the area.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project confirmed the raptor's death in the Galloway region following a recent pathological investigation on Monday.

The Veterinary Investigation Center at Scotland’s Rural College in Dumfries said it conducted various tests, which found the bird to be in good condition and concluded that his fatal injuries were "typical of those associated with a wind turbine strike."

Up until his death, the 3-year-old male, dubbed Sparky, had been closely monitored by the conservation initiative aimed at helping bolster the region's golden eagle population.

Researchers first discovered the bird's remains near a turbine base on Aug. 22 with his wing detached.

"Our satellite tagging system allowed us to immediately detect that something untoward had happened to Sparky at Windy Rig Windfarm in Galloway," said Cat Barlow, project manager of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project. "This ensured investigators could quickly recover the body before weather and wild scavengers destroyed any evidence."

Without the team’s surveillance and ability to respond promptly, Barlow said they may never have known what led to Sparky’s death.

"Gathering knowledge from the satellite tags is vital to ensuring the continued protection of golden eagles, and further reinforces the importance of our work to monitor golden eagles in southern Scotland," Barlow adds.