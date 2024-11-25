Mysterious clouds illuminate after SpaceX launch in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Skywatchers in Florida were treated to a rare sight in the predawn hours Monday morning during the latest launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

FOX 35 Orlando Senior Meteorologist Brooks Garner spotted these images of noctilucent clouds over Florida's Space Coast.

These unique clouds are, in fact, not natural – they were produced as a byproduct of the SpaceX launch.

"When rockets launch, they leave behind exhaust trails containing water vapor and tiny ice particles," Garner explained. "These particles spread into the frigid upper atmosphere, where temperatures drop to around -180 degrees Fahrenheit. The water freezes, creating icy clouds that reflect sunlight long after the sun has set or before it rises."

These noctilucent clouds form at an altitude of around 50 miles above the Earth's surface – much higher than normal clouds – which means they can be seen from up to 500 miles away with good viewing conditions.

"They appear so bright because they catch the first rays of sunlight at sunrise (or last rays of light after sunset), appearing as bright white as they would in the middle of the day. Against a starry night sky, they visually pop in contrast and can appear iridescent," Garner said.

These types of clouds typically last around an hour or more, he added.

Noctilucent clouds can also be formed by meteors as they enter the Earth's atmosphere.

According to Garner, "to get a natural noctilucent cloud this big, it'd have to be from a very large meteor – making it even more rare – and potentially dangerous."

Scientists are currently trying to understand why naturally occurring noctilucent clouds have been becoming more common in recent years.

"So, next time you see these glowing clouds, remember: They’re a spectacular reminder of how human activity can leave its mark in even the highest reaches of our atmosphere," Garner said.

SpaceX says Monday's launch deployed 23 Starlink internet satellites.