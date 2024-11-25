New monster tarantula species is 'hairy giant among dwarves'

Biologists have discovered a new tarantula species in Cuba that is bigger and hairier than other spiders in its genus.

A new study, "A hairy giant among dwarves," published this month in the Journal of Natural History, identifies a new species of tarantula: Trichopelma grande.

The Greater Antillean islands, including Cuba, Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico, are "natural laboratories of biogeography evolution," the study authors say. With highly diversified organisms in this region, scientists say some species, including tarantulas, have developed "unique adaptations. "

The new species was discovered in Viñales National Park, a biodiversity hotspot in western Cuba.

The tarantula is the largest known spider of the Trichopelma species. According to the study, what distinguishes this newly discovered species is its very long hairy legs.

Uniquely hairy features of the Trichopelma grande, include long legs that appear feathered or "duster-like."

The scientists ran DNA testing on spider samples and checked measurements through the World Spider Trait database to confirm their discovery was a unique tarantula species. Researchers compared measurements and said the carapace, or hard front body, is larger than other spiders within the Trichopelma family.

According to the study, the first four species of the tarantula were all found within 20 km (12 miles) of each other, suggesting they might live in a small area of the park and be a conservation priority.