Man caught in airport with hundreds of tarantulas strapped to his body

LIMA, Peru – Authorities in South America said they have arrested a man who was found with hundreds of insects strapped to his body as part of an apparent wildlife trafficking scheme.

Peru’s National Forestry and Wildlife Service said the 28-year-old South Korean national was in possession of 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants when he attempted to board a flight at the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima on Nov. 8.

Authorities said security officials honed in on the suspect after his stomach area appeared swollen, requiring further investigation.

"All were extracted illegally and are part of the illegal wildlife trafficking that moves millions of dollars in the world," Walter Silva, a wildlife specialist at the National Forestry and Wildlife Service, said in a statement.

Some of the insects were thought to be endangered from the Amazon rainforest but are now in the safe hands of federal officials.

Officials said 35 of the tarantulas were adults and about the size of a hand, while 285 were considered to be juveniles.

Each were said to be inside plastic bags, reinforced with tape and camouflaged under two belts attached to the suspect’s body.

Wildlife specialists say that trafficking increases around the holidays, when the prices of contraband are typically at their highest.

Animals such as primates, sloths, boas, paca, caiman and parrots, along with products from sharks and jaguars, are commonly illicitly traded from South America.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, wildlife trafficking is considered one of the biggest illegal activities around the world, only behind crime behind drug trafficking, human trafficking and counterfeit goods.

Around $23 billion of illegal trading occurs every year, which significantly stresses endangered species such as elephants, tigers and sharks.

Authorities did not state the legal ramifications the 28-year-old South Korean national could face, which usually involves fines and imprisonment in other countries.