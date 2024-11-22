The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potent winter storm in Northeast disrupts Thanksgiving travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast blasted by snow, beneficial rain as major airport hubs face Thanksgiving travel delays

As Thanksgiving travelers hit the road, a potent winter storm system over the Northeast could potentially cause travel delays and disruptions.

Low pressure will spin over the region into Saturday, resulting in significant rain and snow for millions of people.

Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, is closed due to deteriorating winter weather conditions. Delays and cancelations have been reported at other major airport hubs in New York, Boston and Washington.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue), rain (green) and mixed precipitation (magenta) are falling.

(FOX Weather)



Atmospheric river puts California, Oregon on alert through weekend

A strong and impactful atmospheric river is bringing extreme amounts of rain and snow to northern California and southern Oregon throughout the weekend.

The region could experience up to 20 inches of rain in some spots, raising fears of life-threatening flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

Ohio hunter bags monster 20-point buck that had eluded him for years

In a tale of patience and ultimate triumph, a hunter's three-year dream etched in the central Ohio woods found its final chapter.

Brandon Sheets , a 30-year-old bowhunter from Pickaway County, has added a legendary page to his hunting story. His recent harvest of a massive 20-point buck scored nearly 215 inches by Buckmasters' standards.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.