Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potent winter storm in Northeast disrupts Thanksgiving travel

Today's top weather news for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024: Thanksgiving travelers face a double whammy: a potent winter storm is disrupting travel in the Northeast, while an atmospheric river is unleashing extreme rain and snow on the West Coast.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, November 22, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:08

Weather in America: November 22, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, November 22, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast blasted by snow, beneficial rain as major airport hubs face Thanksgiving travel delays

As Thanksgiving travelers hit the road, a potent winter storm system over the Northeast could potentially cause travel delays and disruptions.

Low pressure will spin over the region into Saturday, resulting in significant rain and snow for millions of people.

Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, is closed due to deteriorating winter weather conditions. Delays and cancelations have been reported at other major airport hubs in New York, Boston and Washington.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue), rain (green) and mixed precipitation (magenta) are falling.
(FOX Weather)

 

Atmospheric river puts California, Oregon on alert through weekend

A strong and impactful atmospheric river is bringing extreme amounts of rain and snow to northern California and southern Oregon throughout the weekend.

The region could experience up to 20 inches of rain in some spots, raising fears of life-threatening flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

An atmospheric river brought down trees and power lines in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday. The fire department recorded its second-wettest day in 120 years at its weather station. (@SantaRosaFire/X) 00:12

Atmospheric river brings down trees and power lines in Santa Rosa, California

An atmospheric river brought down trees and power lines in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday. The fire department recorded its second-wettest day in 120 years at its weather station. (@SantaRosaFire/X)

Ohio hunter bags monster 20-point buck that had eluded him for years

In a tale of patience and ultimate triumph, a hunter's three-year dream etched in the central Ohio woods found its final chapter.

Brandon Sheets, a 30-year-old bowhunter from Pickaway County, has added a legendary page to his hunting story. His recent harvest of a massive 20-point buck scored nearly 215 inches by Buckmasters' standards.

Brandon Sheets, an Ohio bowhunter, spent three years tracking a massive whitetail buck. After a heart-pounding encounter, he finally harvested the legendary deer, which scored nearly 215 inches.

Brandon Sheets, an Ohio bowhunter, spent three years tracking a massive whitetail buck. After a heart-pounding encounter, he finally harvested the legendary deer, which scored nearly 215 inches.

(Brandon Sheets)

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...