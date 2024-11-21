Lava flows into Blue Lagoon parking lot, destroys building after Iceland volcano erupts again

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – The popular travel destination Blue Lagoon in Iceland has been closed and evacuated Thursday after another volcanic eruption sent lava flowing over the facility’s parking lot and destroyed at least one service building, according to reports.

Cameras positioned around the Sundhnúkur volcano captured stunning images of the eruption lighting up the night sky shortly before midnight local time Wednesday.

In response to the event, local authorities declared a state of emergency, which is commonplace after an eruption, and ensured that residents and tourists were safely evacuated from the potential danger zone.

The country dispatched at least one Coast Guard helicopter to the region to monitor the lava flow and assess whether any infrastructure might be compromised during the event.

According to a report from national public service broadcaster RÚV, lava began to quickly flow toward the Blue Lagoon resort Thursday. Protective barriers that had been built to protect the area seemed to have held back lava to divert it away from the facility itself. However, lava did begin to flow into the Blue Lagoon parking lot, and at least one service building had been destroyed, RÚV said.

"Due to a volcanic eruption that commenced in Sundhnúksgígar on November 20, we took the precautionary measure of evacuating and temporarily closing all our operational units," the Blue Lagoon said in an urgent message on its website. "Blue Lagoon will be closed through Sunday, November 24, at which time the situation will be reassessed."

In addition to the Blue Lagoon, officials also evacuated the seaside town of Grindavik, which has been on edge since before the initial eruptions of the volcano began at the end of 2023.

The eruption marked at least the seventh episode in the past year in which a fissure released lava.

Earlier in 2024, an eruption damaged the region’s main pipeline, which delivers hot water to homes and businesses that remain occupied.

Situated near the intersection of the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland is no stranger to volcanic activity.

The island is home to approximately 130 volcanic mountains, though most are considered dormant.