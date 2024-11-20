The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter weather alerts in Northeast, deadly bomb cyclone in West

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter weather alerts issued in Northeast as region braces for snow, rain

Winter weather alerts have been issued from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast as the region gets set to be blasted by a powerful winter storm packing snow, heavy rain and strong winds just as millions of people prepare to travel ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Bomb cyclone turns deadly in Seattle area

The effects of a rapidly developing "bomb cyclone" slammed the Seattle area Tuesday night, killing at least one person and injuring two others as 50-75 mph winds toppled trees across the region.

Other injuries have also been reported, and power outages have skyrocketed across the region.

Hurricanes Helene, Milton energized by climate change, report says

Hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean Basin are running on average a category stronger on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale than they would be without climate change and its associated warming, according to a new study released Wednesday.

The research, published by Climate Central, studied hurricanes from 2019 through 2023 and found that their peak wind speeds were, on average, 18 mph higher compared to the expected strength without the influence of human-caused warming.

Watch: Plane attempts to land in Seattle amid strong winds from deadly bomb cyclone

A video recorded near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shows an airplane attempting to land amid high winds from a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone.

At least one person has been killed as a result of the storm, at more than 700,000 power outages had been reported at one point Wednesday morning.

