Watch: Plane tries to land with 52-mph winds as bomb cyclone strikes Washington

Hundreds of thousands of customers without power after bomb cyclone slams Seattle.

By Julian Atienza
A video shows a plane attempting to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

SEATTLE - A pilot successfully negotiated strong winds when landing at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Gusts were reported up to 52 mph around 8:30 p.m. local time when this video was recorded.

The Pacific Northwest was slammed by a "bomb cyclone" that toppled trees across the region. At least one person has been killed and there are widespread power outages.

Seattle Area Windstorm

2 injured when tree fell onto trailer in Maple Valley, Wash. on Nov. 19, 2024

(Puget Sound Fire)

South of Seattle, two others were injured when a tree fell into their trailer in Maple Valley, reported Puget Sound Fire

One person was freed quickly, but it took firefighters an hour to free the other resident who was trapped in the mangled debris. Both were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions were not given.

This is the first high wind warning for the area since 2022.

