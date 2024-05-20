The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail possible Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 21, 2024, and National Waitstaff Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Waves of dangerous storms expected in Midwest

Rounds of powerful storms are expected in the Midwest on Tuesday, continuing a dayslong severe weather threat for several parts of the U.S. The worst storms are expected in Iowa, northern Missouri, northwestern Illinois, southwestern Wisconsin and far southeastern Minnesota. A few strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible with any severe storms.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



1 killed after severe turbulence rocks Singapore Airlines flight

Singapore Airlines announced that one person was killed and others were injured when a flight encountered severe turbulence on Monday. According to a Facebook post, Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321 took off from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and was headed to Singapore (SIN) when it encountered severe turbulence.

Singapore Airlines officials said the aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, was diverted to Bangkok (BKK) and landed safely around 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Officials said there were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board when the incident occurred.

How’s the weather looking for Memorial Day?

FOX Weather has put together an early forecast for Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer. We’ll keep it updated all week. You can also put your plans in the FOX Weather app and get alerts on the forecast.

The outlook for Memorial Day.

(FOX Weather)



Mars getting blasted by solar energy

Sunspots that shot solar energy at Earth and created a historic geomagnetic storm are now doing the same thing to Mars. Scientists say a flare that hit the Red Planet last week was the most intense in 10 years and could be creating global auroras.

Watch this: ‘We lost everything’

A Louisiana man says he helped save his mother from her home after it was crushed by a tree during a tornado.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.