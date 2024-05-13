Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly storms keep menacing Gulf Coast on Tuesday

Start your day with the latest weather news. Deadly storms caused damage across the Gulf Coast on Monday, and that trend will likely continue Tuesday.

By Aaron Barker , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:55

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and National Decency Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly severe storms cause damage along Gulf Coast

From tornadoes to damaging winds to large hail to flooding, the Gulf Coast was pummeled by dangerous thunderstorms Monday. Severe weather was reported from Texas to Florida. Some of the most widespread damage happened in southwestern Louisiana, where a possible tornado carved a path of destruction through Lake Charles.

Some 80 miles east of Lake Charles, the storms were blamed for at least one death on the outskirts of Henderson, Louisiana, in St. Martin Parish. At least two buildings sustained roof damage in the parish, according to local storm reports received by the National Weather Service.

  • Damage from a possible tornado is seen in Sulphur, Louisiana, on May 13, 2024.
    Image 1 of 5

    Damage from a possible tornado is seen in Sulphur, Louisiana, on May 13, 2024. (Lynn Brossette/Facebook)

  • Damage from a possible tornado is seen in Sulphur, Louisiana, on May 13, 2024.
    Image 2 of 5

    Damage from a possible tornado is seen in Sulphur, Louisiana, on May 13, 2024. (Lynn Brossette/Facebook)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Tornado hit my townhouse complex in Lake Charles off Nelson Rd. potential tornado (Mabron Esclovon)

  • Image 4 of 5

    A hailstone is compared to a quarter in Victoria, Texas, on May 13, 2024. (EmilyTorresz/X)

  • Damage to a tree is seen in Houston, Texas, on May 13, 2024.
    Image 5 of 5

    Damage to a tree is seen in Houston, Texas, on May 13, 2024. (Aaron Barker)

Severe weather likely in Florida, Georgia on Tuesday

The storms that caused the damage in Texas and Louisiana marched east overnight and will likely cause severe weather Tuesday in Florida and Georgia. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Potential tropical trouble brewing in Eastern Pacific

Wednesday marks the official start of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, and there’s already something grabbing attention in the basin. The Atlantic hurricane season starts in about two weeks on June 1.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Volcanic lightning wows spectators

People who had gathered to watch a volcano in Guatemala got a real shock when a brilliant flash of lightning seemed to strike the mountain.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

