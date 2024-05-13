The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly storms keep menacing Gulf Coast on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and National Decency Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly severe storms cause damage along Gulf Coast

From tornadoes to damaging winds to large hail to flooding, the Gulf Coast was pummeled by dangerous thunderstorms Monday. Severe weather was reported from Texas to Florida. Some of the most widespread damage happened in southwestern Louisiana, where a possible tornado carved a path of destruction through Lake Charles.

Some 80 miles east of Lake Charles, the storms were blamed for at least one death on the outskirts of Henderson, Louisiana, in St. Martin Parish. At least two buildings sustained roof damage in the parish, according to local storm reports received by the National Weather Service.

Severe weather likely in Florida, Georgia on Tuesday

The storms that caused the damage in Texas and Louisiana marched east overnight and will likely cause severe weather Tuesday in Florida and Georgia. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Potential tropical trouble brewing in Eastern Pacific

Wednesday marks the official start of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, and there’s already something grabbing attention in the basin. The Atlantic hurricane season starts in about two weeks on June 1.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Volcanic lightning wows spectators

People who had gathered to watch a volcano in Guatemala got a real shock when a brilliant flash of lightning seemed to strike the mountain.

