Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2 dead as widespread severe storm threat continues Monday for 20 states

It's Monday, March 31, 2025.

At least 2 dead as tornado-warned severe storms, large hail pummel central US

At least two people were killed Sunday after severe weather battered the central U.S. as FOX Weather continues to track the threat of more destructive storms on Monday.

The powerful storms stretched from Lower Michigan down to eastern Texas and northern Louisiana , unleashing damaging winds , large hail and tornadoes .

Sunday saw an intense period of activity, with over 70 Tornado Warnings issued and nearly 400 storm-related incidents reported . This made it the second-most active day for severe weather this year, behind only March 14 when there were over 600 reports.

As of Monday morning, more than 100,000 residents were without power, bracing for the possibility of additional thunderstorms .

Widespread severe storm threat continues Monday for 20 states

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track a strong storm system that will bring the threat of severe weather across a large portion of the eastern U.S. on Monday, stretching from New York southward to the Gulf Coast. This is the same system that impacted the central U.S. on Sunday.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the primary concerns, with the greatest risk in the southern half of the region. The severe storm threat is now at a level 3 out of 5.

Storms are already ongoing near the Gulf Coast and parts of the Southeast, with additional development expected farther north throughout the day, the FOX Forecast Center said. While the atmosphere will only be modestly unstable in the Northeast, storms in this region could still produce strong winds.

This map shows the severe storm threat on Monday, March 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Satellite images reveal scope of destruction from Burma's devastating earthquake

Before-and-after satellite imagery is revealing the widespread destruction caused by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which is believed to have killed thousands across Burma and neighboring Thailand.

The quake, which struck near Mandalay, Burma’s second-largest city, on Friday, was felt hundreds of miles away and impacted tens of millions of residents throughout Southeast Asia .

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based company, showed the devastation, with homes destroyed, bridges collapsed and religious sites turned into ruins.

