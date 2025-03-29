Earth dodges massive solar storm, with space experts watching for more activity

Stunning imagery from outer space shows the power of the Sun, with a massive solar flare and coronal mass ejection erupting from the giant star’s surface, but space experts say there is no need to worry yet.

According to scientists, the majority of the energy from the solar event did not directly travel towards Earth, limiting the impacts to a few radio blackouts.

The sunspot region known as AR4046 is expected to remain active for at least the next week, and when the Earth and the Sun are in more direct alignment, there could be potential impacts, such as auroras and disruptions to spacecraft and communication equipment.

NOAA’s Space Weather Center classified the recent solar flare as an "X" event, which denotes the most intense level.

Solar flares are categorized based on their strength, with five designated categories: A, B, C, M and X.

Solar flares with ratings between X5 and X8.7 impacted Earth in May 2024, allowing the auroras to be seen as far south as Florida and the Caribbean.

In 2003, a similarly powerful event, dubbed the "Halloween Solar Storm," affected spacecraft, disrupted satellite TV and radio services and interfered with airline flight communications.

The recent CME and solar flare events occurred while the Sun was on a general downward trajectory in terms of activity after reaching the peak of Solar Cycle 25 in late 2024.

NASA says that during solar maximums, more visible sunspots, such as AR4046, lead to more frequent solar flares and CMEs.

In about five to seven years, the Sun will reach the solar minimum, a period when extreme space weather tends to be less frequent.

Experts from Harvard University anticipate that the Sun will remain in Solar Cycle 25 through at least 2031, before starting the gradual rise of activity again in Solar Cycle 2026.

According to NASA, solar cycles occur because the Sun's magnetic field flips -during one decade, the north pole will be on the northern side and the south pole will be on the southern side, which reverses during the preceding decade or so.

Significant solar activity is known to persist well beyond the maximum phase, so while the recent X-class solar flare may have been surprising, it is not completely without precedent.

What space experts will be monitoring over the coming weeks is whether sunspot region AR4046 will remain active as it aligns with Earth, potentially directing solar events toward the planet.

According to NOAA, the fastest CMEs can reach Earth in about 15 hours, while slower events take a few days to arrive.

When an event is detected as potentially heading toward Earth, the agency’s Space Weather Prediction Center issues geomagnetic storm watches and warnings based on the level of confidence in the event's timing and intensity.