Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storms continue to march across South

Start your day with the latest weather news – A massive system moving across the U.S. this week has far-reaching impacts, including a winter storm in the northern tier of the country and severe weather in the southern tier.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:02

Weather in America: March 26, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and National Epilepsy Awareness Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous storms rip across South for second day

Flooding rain and gusty winds were the result of storms that moved across the southern U.S. on Monday. The region faces more of the same Tuesday, with the worst storms expected in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Mobile in Alabama and Pensacola in Florida.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Winter storm pummels Plains, Midwest

On the cold side of this massive system, snow and wind have been a big problem in the Plains and Midwest. At least two people have been killed in weather-related crashes, and the near-blizzard conditions prompted the closure of some major roadways. Minneapolis in Minnesota saw its snowiest day in years, as well. Additional snow is expected Tuesday, with winter weather alerts covering several states.

Winter weather alerts cover parts of the northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 13 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather has issued its first official forecast for April 8th, showing who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Luxury air carrier JSX is taking 12 people on a flight they will never forget through the path of totality of the April 8. Ben Kaufman with JSX joined FOX Weather to talk about the upcoming flight. 02:33

Exclusive flight takes passengers through April total solar eclipse path

Luxury air carrier JSX is taking 12 people on a flight they will never forget through the path of totality of the April 8. Ben Kaufman with JSX joined FOX Weather to talk about the upcoming flight.

Watch this

Video shows smoke billowing from a cruise ship after a lightning strike ignited a fire onboard. Hear from one of the passengers.

Heath Barnes was a passenger on the Carnival Freedom ship when the boat's exhaust funnel caught fire during a thunderstorm. The ship is back at Port Canaveral for repairs.  02:27

Carnival Cruise ship catches fire after possible lightning strike

Heath Barnes was a passenger on the Carnival Freedom ship when the boat's exhaust funnel caught fire during a thunderstorm. The ship is back at Port Canaveral for repairs. 

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...