The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storms continue to march across South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and National Epilepsy Awareness Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous storms rip across South for second day

Flooding rain and gusty winds were the result of storms that moved across the southern U.S. on Monday. The region faces more of the same Tuesday, with the worst storms expected in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Mobile in Alabama and Pensacola in Florida.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Winter storm pummels Plains, Midwest

On the cold side of this massive system, snow and wind have been a big problem in the Plains and Midwest. At least two people have been killed in weather-related crashes, and the near-blizzard conditions prompted the closure of some major roadways. Minneapolis in Minnesota saw its snowiest day in years, as well. Additional snow is expected Tuesday, with winter weather alerts covering several states.

Winter weather alerts cover parts of the northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 13 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather has issued its first official forecast for April 8th, showing who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

Video shows smoke billowing from a cruise ship after a lightning strike ignited a fire onboard. Hear from one of the passengers.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.