The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard burying parts of country in foot of snow

Blizzard unfolds in central US

A powerful storm moving across the U.S. has brought a blizzard to the country's northern tier. Upwards of a foot of snow is possible by Tuesday in a swath that stretches from South Dakota to Minnesota and Wisconsin. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of five states, while a Winter Storm Warning covers most of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Winter weather alerts cover much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather targets South

On the warm side of the storm, there is a risk of severe weather. The worst of the thunderstorms are expected to occur in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Monday. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the primary concerns, but hail is also possible.

The severe weather outlook for the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Severe solar storm impacts Earth

A G4-level geomagnetic storm began Sunday after an eruption of charged particles from the Sun arrived at Earth. That is the second-highest level of a solar storm. While no major impacts were expected for most of the planet, the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 14 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a helpful guide that gives you everything you need to know about the April 8th event.

Watch this

Sunday marked a year since a terrible tornado leveled a Mississippi town and killed more than a dozen people. Survivors are remembering the horrific storm.

