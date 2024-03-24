Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard burying parts of country in foot of snow

Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful storm moving across the U.S. is bringing with it both a winter storm and the threat of severe weather for millions of people.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, March 25, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:58

Weather in America: March 25, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, March 25, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 25, 2024, and National Medal of Honor Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Blizzard unfolds in central US

A powerful storm moving across the U.S. has brought a blizzard to the country's northern tier. Upwards of a foot of snow is possible by Tuesday in a swath that stretches from South Dakota to Minnesota and Wisconsin. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of five states, while a Winter Storm Warning covers most of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Winter weather alerts cover much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe weather targets South

On the warm side of the storm, there is a risk of severe weather. The worst of the thunderstorms are expected to occur in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Monday. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the primary concerns, but hail is also possible.

The severe weather outlook for the southern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe solar storm impacts Earth

A G4-level geomagnetic storm began Sunday after an eruption of charged particles from the Sun arrived at Earth. That is the second-highest level of a solar storm. While no major impacts were expected for most of the planet, the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual.

Large eruptions from the Sun on Friday

Large eruptions from the Sun on Friday.

(NASA)

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 14 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a helpful guide that gives you everything you need to know about the April 8th event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

If you’re among the millions of people who will get the chance to witness April’s total solar eclipse, you’re going to want to use eye protection. Vitreoretinal surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Dr. Avnish Deobhakta joined FOX Weather on Sunday to explain the dangers of viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection. 04:36

Eye protection is a must when it comes to viewing April's total solar eclipse

If you’re among the millions of people who will get the chance to witness April’s total solar eclipse, you’re going to want to use eye protection. Vitreoretinal surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Dr. Avnish Deobhakta joined FOX Weather on Sunday to explain the dangers of viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection.

Watch this

Sunday marked a year since a terrible tornado leveled a Mississippi town and killed more than a dozen people. Survivors are remembering the horrific storm.

Family and friends of the 21 victims of the EF-4 tornado in Mississippi are reflecting one year later as the community of Rolling Fork rebuilds. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is in Rolling Fork where survivors are remembering the deadly severe weather outbreak.  03:47

Survivors remember deadly Rolling Fork tornado one year after severe weather outbreak

Family and friends of the 21 victims of the EF-4 tornado in Mississippi are reflecting one year later as the community of Rolling Fork rebuilds. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is in Rolling Fork where survivors are remembering the deadly severe weather outbreak. 

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...