Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions wake to freezing temps on first day of spring

Start your day with the latest weather news – Spring officially begins Tuesday, but much of the eastern U.S. is seeing temperatures that are more reminiscent of winter.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: March 19, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and the first day of spring. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions across US kept frigid on first day of spring

People across much of the eastern U.S. are waking up to temperatures that are below freezing Tuesday as winter takes one last stab on the first official day of spring. Freeze Warnings stretch from Texas to North Carolina on Tuesday morning. For the South, temperatures will be on an upward trend for the next few days. However, the cold remains entrenched across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week.

The frost and freeze alerts in effect Tuesday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Fast-moving system to bring snow to northern tier

The cold that won’t budge across the northern U.S. will lead to some snowfall from a quick-moving system this week. The winter weather begins in Montana on Wednesday before racing east. The storm enters Minnesota by Thursday night and is in the Great Lakes by Friday. By Saturday morning, some major cities, such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit, could all have seen snow.

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 20 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. In a truly awesome astronomical spectacle, the so-called "Devil Comet" could be visible during the eclipse on April 8th.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

The featured image is a composite of three very specific colors, showing the comet's ever-changing ion tail in light blue, its outer coma in green, and highlights some red-glowing gas around the coma in a spiral. The spiral is thought to be caused by gas being expelled by the slowly rotating nucleus of the giant iceberg comet. (Image Credit & Copyright: Jan Erik Vallestad )

The featured image is a composite of three very specific colors, showing the comet's ever-changing ion tail in light blue, its outer coma in green, and highlights some red-glowing gas around the coma in a spiral. The spiral is thought to be caused by gas being expelled by the slowly rotating nucleus of the giant iceberg comet. (Image Credit &amp; Copyright: Jan Erik Vallestad)

(Jan Erik Vallestad)

Watch this

Cherry blossoms have hit their peak in Washington, and officials say it is "considerably earlier" than average.

DC cherry blossoms in peak bloom

Ahead of schedule, the Washington, D.C. cherry blossoms are in peak bloom. Here are a few scenes from the National Mall.

