The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions wake to freezing temps on first day of spring

Millions across US kept frigid on first day of spring

People across much of the eastern U.S. are waking up to temperatures that are below freezing Tuesday as winter takes one last stab on the first official day of spring. Freeze Warnings stretch from Texas to North Carolina on Tuesday morning. For the South, temperatures will be on an upward trend for the next few days. However, the cold remains entrenched across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week.

The frost and freeze alerts in effect Tuesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Fast-moving system to bring snow to northern tier

The cold that won’t budge across the northern U.S. will lead to some snowfall from a quick-moving system this week. The winter weather begins in Montana on Wednesday before racing east. The storm enters Minnesota by Thursday night and is in the Great Lakes by Friday. By Saturday morning, some major cities, such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit, could all have seen snow.

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 20 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. In a truly awesome astronomical spectacle, the so-called "Devil Comet" could be visible during the eclipse on April 8th.

Cherry blossoms have hit their peak in Washington, and officials say it is "considerably earlier" than average.

