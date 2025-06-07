Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: 65 million under severe weather threat Saturday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s June 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Atlanta, Memphis among 65 million under severe weather threat Saturday amid stormy weekend pattern

The weekend is kicking off much like the work week has ended across much of the nation’s heartland: with weather maps and radars dotted with clusters of strong thunderstorms and severe weather alerts.

Saturday’s severe weather threat covers around 65 million people across the southern Plains, Deep South and into the Southeast. Primary dangers include wind gusts of 60+ mph and very large to giant hail, but a few tornadoes are possible.

Weekend severe threat

Watch: Lightning bolt strikes just behind child during California thunderstorms

A lightning strike hit a house in Southern California Tuesday, startling a mom and her two children who were standing just feet away.

Tiffanie Buckner was recording the lightning as storms were rolling in, as she and her children were about to go inside, she told Storyful.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, was standing in front of the camera the moment a large lightning bolt hit a home in the cul-de-sac behind her.

New area to watch joins Invests 91E, 92E in busy eastern Pacific tropics as Barbara looms this weekend

A busy start to the hurricane season in the eastern Pacific Ocean got even busier Saturday morning as the National Hurricane Center has now added a third area to watch for possible tropical development.

But in the short term, two clusters of thunderstorms are on the cusp of becoming the basin's next named storms, but which area of disturbed weather will take the name Barbara remains somewhat of an open question.

Both thunderstorm clusters were designated as invests on Friday as they parallel or slowly drift away from the Mexican coastline.

Eastern Pacific tropics

