Rescue dog missing 36 days found swimming in waters off British island

BRAMSHAW, England– A rescue dog who spent 36 days wandering England was discovered in the waters near an island 40 miles from her home.

Amber, a golden-colored dog, slipped out of the garden of her new foster family's home on April 25.

Her rescue, KS Angels Rescue, said she had only been in the country for two days when she escaped, and she was terrified of people.

People around the area took to Facebook to report sightings of Amber, hoping to catch her and bring her home safely.

The pup was spotted dozens of times, but no one was able to get close enough to catch her. She traveled miles and miles, until last week.

On May 31 – 36 days after she escaped – the elusive canine was found and rescued while swimming from an island.

Amber was caught by a boat while swimming back from Brownsea Island, where she had been seen for a few days, KS Angels Rescue said on Facebook.

KS Angels Rescue said Amber had swam at least two miles when she was found.

"Massive thank you to the very kind men on the boat for getting her safely on board and looking after her so well!" the rescue said. "You genuinely saved her life."

The rescue also commended all the people who reported sightings and created missing posters for Amber.

Amber was taken to the vet and given a clean bill of health, though she'll have to gain some weight as she was a bit skinny from her time on the run.

KS Angels Rescue said she's been very tired since her adventures and has been sleeping and eating a lot. "She's eating 4 meals a day and getting spoiled rotten on the daily," they said.

Amber's foster family is getting a chance to love her now that she's back, too.

A close and watchful eye, as well as multiple leashes, have been kept on Amber since she returned.

KS Angels Rescue said there have been "potential leads" for a forever home for Amber, now that she's safe and sound.