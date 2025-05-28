Dog's rescue from California trail emphasizes danger of warm-weather hikes for dogs

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, Calif. – A California search and rescue team is reminding pet owners to think twice before bringing their dogs on hikes in warm weather.

On Sunday, the Montrose Search & Rescue Team received a call about a dog in distress on the Strawberry Peak trail.

Lulu, a medium-sized brown dog, had overheated on a hike and wasn't able to move on her own.

Montrose SAR was dispatched to help the canine and hiked to her location, about 2.5 miles from Redbox Canyon.

Together, Montrose SAR and the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team gave Lulu water to drink and gently doused her head and body to help her cool down.

Once the pup was stable, they loaded her onto a wheeled carrier and helped get her to safety.

Dogs and hot weather

Incidents like these are reminders that dogs can't handle heat the way humans do, and taking them on hikes in warmer weather is a bad idea.

"Please don’t take dogs on trails during warm weather—even on days that feel ‘moderate,’" Montrose SAR said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said if it's hot for you, it's even hotter for your dog.

When outside in warm weather, dogs need constant access to cold water and shade to help them regulate their temperature, according to the AVMA.

If you do need to take your pet with you on a hike or a walk, do it in the cooler hours of the day, like early morning or close to dusk. Make sure to take frequent shade and water breaks, too.

Surfaces like asphalt and concrete get hot very quickly at high temperatures, and can burn a dog's paws. Booties can be used to help mitigate the burn risk.

For more warm-weather pet safety tips, visit the AVMA website.