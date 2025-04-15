Family dog found after 10-day search following devastating Mississippi tornado

TYLERTOWN, Mo. – A heartwarming story has unfolded amidst the devastation of a Mississippi tornado.

Curtis Bush was on the road working when an EF-4 tornado destroyed his home in Tylertown as his wife and 17-year-old son were inside praying not to die, clinging to life under a pair of motorcycle helmets.

"She felt the floor lifting underneath her," Bush told FOX Weather. "The house just started coming apart."

The two were violently thrown over 100 yards as the storm's immense power ripped the walls from their home's foundation. It left them with multiple broken bones, requiring over a week of hospitalization.

"It was the most desperate feeling you can have as a parent and a husband, to not know what their status was," said Bush.

One of the family dogs did not survive the ordeal. Miraculously, one of the other dogs, Linus, an 11-year-old golden lab, somehow escaped alive but could not be found. With extra help from others, the search continued for almost two weeks.

That included Jason Miller's help with Raven 6 Rising, a company that uses a network of drones to support agriculture.

Miller, typically a cinematographer and photographer for TV productions using drones, also employs thermal drones to help reunite lost pets with their families.

"There are moments that shake you to your core," he recalled, and this was one of them. "When I heard of their loss and how much devastation was going on, I knew that helping find Linus would bring back some hope into their lives."

Miller assisted in the rescue efforts by using his thermal drones to look for heat signatures in the area.

The drone search for Linus lasted seven hours. With so much destruction in the area, it was like finding a needle in a haystack.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge," Miller said. "Because there is so much destruction, there is so much metal, concrete, and broken trees everywhere. All of those objects give heat signatures."

Finally, after an exhaustive search, the incredible news arrived: Linus was spotted alive near a Dollar General store, about 1,000 yards from where his former home once stood.

Bush shared that Linus is progressing well in his recovery.

"He doesn’t want to leave my side very much," he said.

The family and community have a long road ahead to recovery, but a returning family member can help ease the pain.

"We lost one of our dogs, but to be able to put our family somewhat back together was a special day," Bush said.