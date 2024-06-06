The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: From record heat to tropical rains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 7, 2024, and don't tell your dentist or your doctor, but it's both National Doughnut Day and National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Florida goes out of the frying pan and into the… fire hose?

Record-breaking heat continues to bake Florida after many locations saw their hottest May on record, and now a flood threat is adding insult to injury as tropical downpours are expected to move into the Sunshine State at the start of the new workweek. South Florida could see 5-8 inches of rain.

'Monster'-sized hailstone could shatter Texas record, near world record

A hailstone the size of a pineapple could set a new Texas record. The approximately 7-inch hailstone found in Vigo Park on Sunday by a storm chaser could shatter the record for largest hail stone ever found in Texas – by more than a half inch!

A startling incident occurred on a Texas safari tour when a giraffe unexpectedly grabbed a young girl from a truck bed as she attempted to feed it.

