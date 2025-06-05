Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southeast coast braces for flooding as tropical rain soaks Carolinas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, June 5, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical rain soaking Carolinas with flooding possible along Southeast coast

A non-tropical area of low pressure is bringing heavy rain and possible flash flooding to the Southeast coast on Thursday, including portions of South Carolina and North Carolina through the end of the workweek.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) had previously been monitoring the system for potential tropical development, but on Wednesday forecasters determined that there was no longer a chance that it would take on tropical characteristics.

However, the area of low pressure started to move up the Southeast coast after dumping more than 6 inches of rain in South Florida, including Miami, earlier this week.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Air quality alerts posted for Chicago, New York City, Boston as Canadian wildfire smoke invades US

Chicago had the worst air quality overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the latest American city to feel the impact of wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada, as states across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast are covered in air quality alerts.

The smoke is being pulled down by the backside of a trough from more than 100 deadly wildfires that are burning in Canada, many of them not under control.

Scattered thunderstorms to rumble through eastern half of US

Chances of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend and into next week as a series of frontal boundaries and associated moisture converge along the western edge of the Atlantic ridge.

Any thunderstorm that develops over the next few days has the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado as the country marches deeper into meteorological summer.

Depending on daily atmospheric conditions, some days will be more active than others, with severe weather reports ranging from a few dozen to several hundred.

A look at the the severe storm threat in the South on Friday and Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Florida beach overloaded with thousands of sand fleas

Thousands of sand fleas were caught on video swarming a beach along Florida's Space Coast. The video, taken May 27 on Satellite Beach , shows the tiny critters burrowing through the sand.

Despite their name, sand fleas are actually crustaceans.

The video by Denise Derrick Wright shows the crustaceans by the thousands, piled on top of each other.

