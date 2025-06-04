Potential tropical threat monitored off Carolinas as heavy rain lashes Southeast coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding to the Southeast coast, including Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitors the system for potential tropical development.

The area of low pressure will begin to move up the Southeast coastline starting Wednesday afternoon after dumping more than 6 inches of rain in South Florida, including Miami, between Monday and Tuesday.

The NHC gives the low-pressure system a low chance of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next two days.

"You have a drying front sitting off the Southeast coastline, a classic way of getting a tropical system in June," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

HURRICANE HUNTERS' FIRST TROPICAL MISSION OF 2025 SEASON TO TARGET AREA OFF SOUTHEAST COAST

The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area to watch for tropical development off the coast of the southeastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters are watching the track of this area of low pressure. The closer it stays to land, the lower the chance of tropical development.

"If the low spends time offshore, it could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week while moving northeastward at 10 to 15 mph," the NHC wrote in its Wednesday morning outlook.

Both the NHC and the FOX Forecast Center highlighted several major factors that are hindering tropical development, including the system's unfavorable track, a large pocket of dry air on the backside of the system and strong wind shear over the potential development area.

The best chance for development appears to be during a small window on Thursday morning when the system moves off the Carolina coast, noted Merwin and FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

While development chances are low, forecasters are asking coastal communities to remain on alert.

"You don't need a tropical system to bring impacts, and the heavy rain will bring a flood impact," Merwin warned.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the expected rainfall through Friday, June 6, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Rain will arrive along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts beginning Wednesday afternoon before spreading to the North Carolina coast on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

At least 3 inches of rain is expected in the Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, metro areas through Friday, with the potential for localized rainfall totals of 5 inches.

For now, the heaviest rain appears to remain offshore.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat for Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on Wednesday. Within that zone, a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat covers much of the South Carolina coast, including Charleston.

Herrera noted that those flash flood threats could increase as the week progresses.