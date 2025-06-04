2 workers killed in crane collapse along Florida's Space Coast as state begins to dry out from downpours

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Two workers were killed Wednesday afternoon in an industrial accident involving a construction crane on Florida’s Space Coast, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. following reports of a crane collapse at a construction site on Merritt Island.

First responders confirmed that two workers were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, and details about what led to the collapse remain unclear.

The accident will now be the subject of a lengthy investigation by local and possibly federal officials.

The region had been under a tropical envelope for days, meaning the recent string of wet weather likely resulted in unsteady terrain.

Additionally, the National Weather Service said there were wind gusts of 30-50 mph along the coast, but values were well below what is considered to be damaging or severe.

Officials have also not stated whether the crane was in operation at the time of the incident or if there were any warning signals before the collapse.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a large crane mangled at the construction job site, with workers and law enforcement on the periphery of the collapse.

According to emergency management, workers have been constructing a new hospital, which is expected to open in 2027. Once completed, the 267,900-square-foot facility will have 120 private patient rooms, 25 emergency department treatment rooms, four emergency treatment bays and six operating rooms.

Due to the future hospital’s proximity to the coastline, the medical center is being built to withstand the strength of a Category 4 hurricane.

Inquiries to the health system were unanswered as of Wednesday evening.