See it: Florida beach overloaded with thousands of sand fleas

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla.– Thousands of sand fleas were caught on video swarming a beach along Florida's Space Coast.

The video, taken May 27 on Satellite Beach, shows the tiny critters burrowing through the sand.

Despite their name, sand fleas are actually crustaceans.

These little creatures have many names, including: mole crabs, sand hoppers and sand fleas.

Their name comes from the fact that they like to jump and burrow through the sand, sort of mimicking the behavior of fleas.

The video by Denise Derrick Wright shows the crustaceans by the thousands, piled on top of each other.

"It was crazy!" Wright told Storyful. She said she and many other locals played with sand fleas as children on the beaches.

"Growing up in Satellite Beach, I used to love digging them up! Just so weird seeing them in a colony like that," Wright said.

Sand fleas are also harmless to humans and animals. They can't bite.