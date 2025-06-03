Watch: Florida bear takes a dip in the ocean, naps in beachfront condo

NAPLES, Fla. – Sharks aren't the only thing beachgoers need to be on the lookout for in Florida this summer after a black bear was spotted taking a dip in the Gulf waters off Naples over the weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), black bears are more active in the spring in Florida as they search for food and water. Young bears between 1 and 2 years old might be spotted in unexpected areas as they move away from their mothers and find a new spot to settle down.

On Friday, two people – a mother and son – saw an unexpected creature emerging from the sea. Video taken by Kylie Nelson shows the bear swimming up to the beach and then taking a stroll.

"Mom, run!" Nelson’s son said as the bear approached the shoreline.

FWC officials said the 300-pound male bear was later spotted by construction workers at a condominium on Gulf Shore Boulevard when it sauntered in for a morning nap.

The bear was seen inside the building still sleeping before FWC Bear Management and Law Enforcement officials arrived.

Biologists with FWC sedated the bear and captured it for relocation. FWC veterinary staff will assess the bear before it is released.

Officials warn visitors and residents to be on the lookout for more bears as their breeding season runs from June to August. During this time, male bears can be more active while out looking for a mate.