The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: All eyes on tropics with 3 systems being watched

It's Friday, June 28, 2024, and Alaska Day.

Hurricane HQ: Invests 94L, 95L, new disturbance being tracked

FOX Weather continues to keep a close eye on what is now a trio of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 94L is closest to the U.S. and has a low chance of development. Invest 95L is much farther away and has a high chance of development. And now a new disturbance just east of 95L has caught the attention of the NHC. Whichever becomes a tropical storm first would get the name Beryl.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms threaten central US

Powerful storms rumbled across the northern Plains on Thursday. Now, the severe weather takes aim at the central U.S. on Friday. The worst storms are expected in a swath that stretches from Minnesota to Colorado and includes cities such as Des Moines, Kansas City, Omaha and Wichita.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Sinkhole swallows soccer field

A 100-foot-wide sinkhole opened up under a park in Illinois this week and took out a soccer field.

