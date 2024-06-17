The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics stay active as heat wave grips northeastern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and National Go Fishing Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 and two other disturbances

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Monday and is on its way to being the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Over the next few days, it will bring flooding rain to much of the Texas Gulf Coast, where a Tropical Storm Warning has been posted.

Forecasters are also closely watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that could impact the Southeast coast later this week, as well as another potential disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is expected to move slowly northward or northwestward.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous heat wave takes hold of northeastern US

A heat wave is tightening its grip on the northern tier of the country, with life-threatening weather expected from the Midwest to the Northeast. The highest temperatures in years are expected as heat alerts cover millions from Iowa to Maine.

Heat alerts cover a large portion of the northeastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Company building homes to withstand hurricanes

A company in Florida is building homes that are supposed to be able to stand up to the ferocity of a Category 5 hurricane.

