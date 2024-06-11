The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tracking Invest 90L as it drenches Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 12, 2024, and National Peanut Butter Cookie Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 90L soaks Florida as flood threat grows

The first tropical disturbance of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been designated Invest 90L. While the odds of it becoming anything major are low, the risk of flooding from heavy rain being produced by the system is not. Flood alerts have been issued across much of South Florida, and rain is expected to continue through the rest of the week.

The flash flood outlook for Florida on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Experts continue aggressive forecast despite slow start to season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is off to its slowest start in a decade, but forecasters at Colorado State University say they still think it will be an extremely busy season. The school put out an update to its forecast Tuesday but kept its predictions the same.

The tropical forecasts from both NOAA and CSU as compared to an average season.

(FOX Weather)



Excessive Heat Warnings cover 4 states in West

Millions of people are under heat alerts in the West, with Excessive Heat Warnings covering parts of Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. The heat wave should peak in California on Wednesday, but Las Vegas and Phoenix will likely see their highest temperatures Thursday.

Heat alerts cover several states in the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Cue ‘Jaws’ music

Drone video captured a hammerhead shark hunting near swimmers in Florida.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.