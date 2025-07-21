Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics stir in Atlantic as summer pattern drives more flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, July 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Narrow window for tropical development as Invest 94L designated in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has officially designated a new disturbance, Invest 94L, in the Main Development Region of the Atlantic Basin between Africa and the Caribbean islands. It's expected to have a brief period of strengthening over the next couple of days before encountering unfavorable conditions.

Originally, the NHC had dropped the odds of development to 10%, but after a period of organization on Sunday, the odds were increased to 20%, and the decision was made to tag the tropical disturbance as an invest.

Cold front to bring more tropical downpours to Florida, Gulf Coast

A cold front is expected to stall over parts of the Gulf Coast and Florida starting Tuesday. It's forecast to bring heavy rain enhanced by tropical moisture over the Interstate 10 corridor from Tallahassee, Florida, to New Orleans.

Rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are possible for much of the northern Gulf Coast.

Flash Flood Emergency issued in Illinois after Midwest, Northeast threatened by severe weather on Sunday

The weekend ended on a stormy note across a large portion of the U.S., as more than 76 million Americans faced the threat of severe weather from the Northeast to the Midwest on Sunday.

In Fayette County, Illinois, more than 7 inches of rain was reported in the 24-hour period ending Monday morning.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis had issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area late Sunday night, and flood alerts continued through the early-morning hours of Monday.

Watch: Aerial footage of Grand Canyon wildfire captures flames ravaging historic national park

The Dragon Bravo Fire continues to burn along the north rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on the evening of July 12 and quickly spread to over 500 acres, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Fire managers were able to confirm the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and many other historic cabins amid the widespread flames.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.