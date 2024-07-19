The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: ‘Dirty rain’ could fall in Florida this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 20, 2024, and Moon Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

‘Dirty rain’ possible in Florida this weekend

Showers and storms in Florida this weekend could combine with a plume of Saharan dust to create so-called "dirty rain" in parts of the state. The result could be splotches of mud left on surfaces as raindrops capture dust as they fall.

The outlook for Florida this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Weekend downpours keep southern US soggy

Days of downpours are expected across a large part of the southern U.S. through the weekend. The heavy rain could lead to flooding. The highest flood risk stretches from Texas to West Virginia on Saturday.

The flood outlook for the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Heat alerts blanket West as triple-digit temps return

Millions of people from Washington to Arizona are under heat alerts as another stretch of dangerous triple-digit temperatures grips the West this weekend.

Heat alerts have been issued across the West.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Flooding unearths dinosaur fossil

An "almost complete" dinosaur fossil was found after historic floods that devastated parts of Brazil earlier this year.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.