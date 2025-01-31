Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cross-country storm brings final act of flooding, snow to Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast faces icy roads as coast-to-coast storm arrives

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a sprawling coast-to-coast storm as it finishes its journey across the country.

The storm, which began in Southern California last weekend, is producing widespread rain and some wintry weather across the Midwest , mid-Atlantic and Northeast . To the south, thunderstorms are rumbling across the northern Gulf Coast. The precipitation will continue into Friday night before ending early Saturday morning as the system moves off into the Atlantic.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



'Pineapple Express' among atmospheric river events heading towards California

A series of atmospheric river events promises to deliver heavy precipitation in the form of valley rain and mountain snow across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, with the potential for significant impacts around the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the first round of significant precipitation will begin on Friday, with additional waves of moisture through the weekend and into the upcoming workweek.

Forecast models show more than 6 inches of rainfall could occur in the highest rainfall accumulation zones, while feet of snow look likely from the extreme northern Sierra Nevada into the Cascades.

A look at the rainfall forecast on the West Coast through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Drone video shows wildfires burning Helene-ravaged town in North Carolina

Wildfires erupted in western North Carolina , burning through the now-dry Appalachian mountainsides that were drenched by Helene months ago.

Drone video shot Wednesday night shows one of those wildfires ablaze near the town of Old Fort in McDowell County. It creates a line of neon orange running down the mountainside, eerily resembling lava pouring down a volcano .

