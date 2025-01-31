Northeast faces icy roads as coast-to-coast storm arrives bringing rain to record-dry Philadelphia, NYC

Fast Facts:

Widespread rain is falling across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions.

A lack of cold air is limiting the snow potential, with accumulating snow expected to stay north of I-90.

Icy roads are being monitored in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Soaking rain is falling on the parched mid-Atlantic region.

SCRANTON, Pa. – The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a sprawling coast-to-coast storm as it finishes its journey across the country Friday.

The storm, which began in Southern California last weekend, is producing widespread rain and some wintry weather across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast. To the south, thunderstorms are rumbling across the northern Gulf Coast. The precipitation will continue into Friday night before ending early Saturday morning as the system moves off into the Atlantic.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



With cold air lacking, any wintry precipitation is being confined to the Northeast where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 3 p.m. ET. Pockets of freezing rain will lead to a glaze of ice and potentially dangerous road conditions from northeast Pennsylvania through the Hudson Valley in New York.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



The freezing rain threat is expected to diminish by mid-morning as temperatures rise above freezing. However, as a cold front moves in from Canada, the region will then transition to snow, which will generally stay north of I-95. Even there, only a couple of inches of wet snow will fall at most, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Here's a look at the snow forecast in the Northeast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic, all rain is expected as temperatures remain solidly above freezing. The rain will be heavy at times in places like Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York and Philadelphia. The rain will also fall in Washington, DC, where recovery efforts continue from the tragic air collision Wednesday night.

More rain is still to come in the Northeast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



A significant lack of rainfall this January has resulted in numerous areas experiencing one of their driest Januarys on record, with some ranking among the top 3, 5, or 10 driest ever. Cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. are included in this list. However, the rain expected Friday is likely to change this ranking, pushing these cities out of the top 10.

The last of the rain will end early Saturday morning as the system slides off into the Atlantic.