Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow Sunday on Groundhog Day?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Sunday marks the day the U.S. turns to a groundhog to learn if winter will tighten its grip on the country or if spring will arrive soon. That’s right, it’s Groundhog Day.

If the weather-predicting rodent named Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow when he emerges from his hidey-hole in Pennsylvania, it allegedly means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, he has predicted an early spring.

At sunrise Sunday, the famous groundhog, also known as a woodchuck, will emerge in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and attempt to answer the question: How much longer will winter last?

About 79% of the time, Phil sees his shadow, indicating more winter.

However, Phil’s winter prognostications have only been right about 39% of the time, according to the Stormfax Almanac.

HOW ACCURATE IS PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL?

If you'd prefer your winter forecast to come from a more northern woodchuck, you can look to Charles G. Hogg also known as "Staten Island Chuck." Over the past decade, Chuck has only seen his shadow once.