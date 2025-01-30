Search
Drone video shows Helene-ravaged town burning as crews work to contain wildfires in North Carolina

At least three wildfires started in McDowell County, which lies east of Asheville.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Nighttime drone footage shows a wildfire glowing in neon orange as it burned on a mountainside near Old Fort, North Carolina, on Wednesday, 

OLD FORT, N.C. – Wildfires erupted in western North Carolina on Wednesday, burning through the now-dry Appalachian mountainsides that were drenched by Helene months ago.

Drone video shot Wednesday night shows one of those wildfires ablaze near the town of Old Fort in McDowell County.

It creates a line of neon orange running down the mountainside, eerily resembling lava pouring down a volcano.

Wildfire burns near Old Fort, North Carolina.

(United Cajun Navy / FOX Weather)

A closer look through the glowing flames and billowing smoke reveals fire crews at the foot of the fire, where it meets the road.

At least three wildfires started in McDowell County, which lies east of Asheville.

The region saw devastating floods and mudslides in late September, when Hurricane Helene dropped nearly 30 inches of rain in some spots – or about four months’ worth – in only three days.

