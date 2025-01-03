The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions prepare for high-impact winter storm targeting 12 states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, and New Year's Eve! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm spanning over 1,500 miles to blast heavy snow, hazardous ice from central Plains to mid-Atlantic

America's first high-impact winter storm of the new year is expected to bring over a 1,500-mile swath of hazardous snow and ice across the central and eastern U.S. this weekend and into early next week.

The storm's origins are in the Pacific. On Saturday, it will move onshore and through the Northwest, dropping snow on the mountains as it moves east.

Impacts will then shift to the northern Plains, followed by the central Plains, Ohio and Tennessee valleys and mid-Atlantic states. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected in various locations, causing severe travel disruptions.

Multiday lake-effect snow event could bury parts of New York in up to 3 feet through weekend

Strong northwesterly winds on the southwest side of a low-pressure system lingering over southeastern Canada will lead to continued lake-effect snow bands downwind of the Great Lakes through the end of this week and into the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center said the heaviest snow is expected downwind of Lakes Ontario and Erie. Snow will be measured in feet from northeast Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and western New York (south of Buffalo) to the Tug Hill and even as far south as the Syracuse metro area.

Watch: Massive rockslide buries Colorado highway

Cameras were rolling when a massive rockslide buried a Colorado highway Sunday.

Sierra Wright was approaching the intersection of Highway 96 and 165 near Westcliffe when she noticed people were stopping to take photographs of the budding rockslide.

"We had seen that there were already a couple of rocks in the highway," Wright said. "That’s when we pulled over and my friend got out to start helping direct traffic and call 911."

Then the slide began increasing in intensity.

