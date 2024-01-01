The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Gulf Coast to get soaked with flooding rain

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, and it's back to work for millions of Americans. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Gulf Coast to get soaked with flooding rain

A low-pressure system moving over the Gulf Coast states will bring heavy rain to drought-stricken areas and increase the risk of flash flooding for Texas early in the week and down to Central Florida by midweek.

The active pattern could bring several inches of rain to southeastern Texas, southern Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek and even more rain this weekend.

The South will have a soggy start to 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Japan sees deadly earthquake to start new year

Search and rescue efforts continue Tuesday after a powerful earthquake shook Japan on Monday, reportedly killing at least 48 people throughout the region.

The quake prompted evacuations and even Major Tsunami Warnings following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

Early-morning earthquake northwest of Washington DC felt from Maryland to Virginia

A small earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning in Rockville, Maryland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported at 12:51 a.m. EST.

The USGS received over 1,000 reports to its "Did You Feel It?" page online from locations in Washington, D.C. , Maryland and Virginia. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

2023 was the warmest year on record

Heat waves plagued nearly every corner of the world last year, officially making 2023 the warmest year on record.

Forecasters attributed the warm weather to the influences of El Niño and climate change.

According to preliminary climate data from NOAA and analysis from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine , the global temperature anomaly finished higher than 2016’s record of 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.