Early-morning earthquake northwest of Washington DC felt from Maryland to Virginia

ROCKVILLE, Md. – A small earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning in Rockville, Maryland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported at 12:51 a.m. EST.

The USGS received over 1,000 reports to its "Did You Feel It?" page online from locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Small quakes are not uncommon in Maryland. The USGS says small earthquakes in the Washington-Baltimore corridor have been reported since at least 1877.

An unusually strong magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck central Virginia in 2011, causing major damage to monuments and structures in the nation’s capital and across the D.C. region.