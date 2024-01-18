The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow blankets I-95 corridor as renewed arctic blast expands

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

I-95 corridor being blanketed by snow

Record snowless streaks in Baltimore, New York City and Philadelphia ended earlier this week. Now, more snow is falling in some of the same regions along the Interstate 95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. Winter weather alerts have been issued in the region, and upwards of 5 inches of snow is possible in some areas.

The snowfall forecast for the Interstate 95 corridor.

Arctic blast reloads for another round of frigid air in US

Wind chill alerts stretch from Montana to Alabama as another blast of arctic air pushes deeper into the U.S. More than 230 million people will see below-average temperatures on Friday. That number grows to more than 270 million Saturday as the bone-chilling cold reaches as far south as Florida.

Wind chill alerts have been issued across the country.

Atmospheric river storms target West Coast

The first in several rounds of atmospheric river storms aimed at the West Coast arrives Friday evening. Forecasters are watching for the potential of flooding along the coast from Oregon to California, including the San Francisco area, through at least Monday.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the West Coast.

A haunting scene emerged out of Michigan this week as the arctic blast left a lighthouse encased in ice.

